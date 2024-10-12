Jammu-Kashmir: 84 per cent of newly elected MLAs crorepatis, says ADR

A whopping 84 per cent of newly-elected MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir are crorepatis (millionaires), a 9 per cent increase from 2014, with average declared assets of Rs 11.43 crore, according to data compiled by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). The average declared assets of MLAs have more than doubled from Rs 4.56 crore a decade ago, the data showed.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP leader Devender Rana are among the richest MLAs with assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

According to ADR data, 76 of the 90 newly elected MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir have declared assets of more than Rs 1 crore. In 2014, only 65 of 87 legislators (75 per cent) were crorepatis.

Karra, who was elected from the Central Shalteng seat, has declared assets worth Rs 148 crore and is the richest MLA in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP's Rana, who won from Nagrota assembly segment, comes second with assets worth Rs 126 crore.

Businessman and National Conference (NC) MLA from Chanapora Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo is the third richest with assets worth Rs 94 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Mehraj Malik is the 'poorest' legislator in Jammu and Kashmir with net assets of just Rs 29,070. He is also the first AAP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir.