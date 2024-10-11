J&K: NC and Allies to meet today over government formation plans

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that his party will hold a crucial meeting with its pre-poll allies—Congress and CPI(M)—on Friday to discuss and move forward with the formation of the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting aims to consolidate the alliance's position following NC's victory in the recent assembly elections, where it emerged as the single largest party.

The Indian Express reported that Abdullah expressed optimism about the smooth progress of the coalition. “We will meet with Congress and CPI(M) tomorrow to take the next steps in government formation. We are confident about the path ahead and our shared goals for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The NC secured 42 out of the 95 seats in the state assembly, while its alliance partners, Congress and CPI(M), won six and one seat, respectively. Additionally, four Independent MLAs have pledged their support, taking the alliance's total strength to 46—well past the majority mark.