J&K: NC and Allies to meet today over government formation plans

Crucial meeting of NC with its pre-poll allies—Congress and CPI(M) will discuss the way forward with Omar Abdullah as CM
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah announced on Thursday that his party will hold a crucial meeting with its pre-poll allies—Congress and CPI(M)—on Friday to discuss and move forward with the formation of the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting aims to consolidate the alliance's position following NC's victory in the recent assembly elections, where it emerged as the single largest party.
The Indian Express reported that Abdullah expressed optimism about the smooth progress of the coalition. “We will meet with Congress and CPI(M) tomorrow to take the next steps in government formation. We are confident about the path ahead and our shared goals for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The NC secured 42 out of the 95 seats in the state assembly, while its alliance partners, Congress and CPI(M), won six and one seat, respectively. Additionally, four Independent MLAs have pledged their support, taking the alliance's total strength to 46—well past the majority mark.
Abdullah also emphasized the coalition's primary focus on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a promise that both NC and Congress have made to the people.
“Restoring statehood will be our immediate priority. It is essential for the dignity and future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. However, he acknowledged that the legal process to restore Article 370 would take time.
As the alliance prepares to take charge, Congress legislators are scheduled to meet in Srinagar under the leadership of JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra to elect the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, whose name will be forwarded to the party high command for final approval.
With discussions scheduled and plans in motion, the NC-led coalition is on track to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant political development in the region.
