J&K has 17.2 lakh unclaimed accounts holding Rs 465.79 crore: RBI

has reported more than 17.20 lakh unclaimed bank accounts carrying an outstanding amount of Rs 465.79 crore, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct banks to fast-track the process of tracing rightful claimants.

RBI Regional Director Chandra Shekhar Azad said Jammu district alone accounts for 2,94,676 such inoperative accounts holding Rs 107.27 crore. Across the Union Territory, the total number of unclaimed accounts stands at 17,20,878. He urged banks to proactively contact depositors or their legal heirs and ensure timely settlement of pending claims.

To further accelerate the clean-up, the RBI has introduced an incentive-based initiative titled the Scheme for Facilitating Accelerated Assets Pay-out – Inoperative Accounts and Unclaimed Deposits.

Under the scheme, banks will receive a differential pay-out of up to 7.5 per cent of the account balance or Rs 25,000, whichever is lower, for every reactivated inoperative account or settled unclaimed deposit.