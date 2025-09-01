J-K floods: Over 130 dead, thousands rescued amid widespread devastation

More than 130 people have lost their lives and 33 remain missing across Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir following a series of cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods since 14 August.

Over 5,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary personnel have been rescued so far in coordinated operations led by the Army, Air Force, and local authorities. The disaster has caused severe damage to public infrastructure, disrupted essential services, and isolated several villages.

Heavy rainfall between 26 and 27 August triggered major flooding in low-lying areas of Jammu, washing away roads, damaging bridges, and causing massive landslides. The Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH‑44) has remained blocked for five consecutive days, stranding more than 2,000 vehicles and leading to critical shortages of fuel, LPG, and medical supplies. Emergency teams have air-dropped over 21 tonnes of relief material, including food, water, and medicines, to cut-off areas.

In Reasi district, the Salal dam gates were opened to manage dangerously high water levels in the Chenab river, while army engineers built a bailey bridge at Jammu Tawi on 29 August within 12 hours to restore a key transport link. Communication services were also re-established after over 2 km of optical fibre cable was laid by military teams on 27 August.