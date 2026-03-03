J&K police file FIR against media over ‘misleading’ reports on Khamenei-death protests

Authorities in Srinagar have registered a case against several media outlets and individuals for allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information linked to protests over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a police spokesperson, Srinagar Police took serious cognisance of what it described as the deliberate dissemination of false and distorted narratives across electronic and social media platforms. The content, the spokesperson said, was aimed at inciting unrest, disturbing public order, and creating disharmony in society amid heightened tensions in the Kashmir Valley.

While the identities of the media outlets and individuals involved were not immediately disclosed, police alleged that certain elements were “systematically attempting” to spread unverified content with the intent to inflame the situation. “Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security and the integrity of the nation,” the spokesperson said.