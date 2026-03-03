J&K police file FIR against media over ‘misleading’ reports on Khamenei-death protests
Srinagar Police take serious cognisance of the deliberate spread of false and distorted narratives on electronic and social media platforms
Authorities in Srinagar have registered a case against several media outlets and individuals for allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information linked to protests over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
According to a police spokesperson, Srinagar Police took serious cognisance of what it described as the deliberate dissemination of false and distorted narratives across electronic and social media platforms. The content, the spokesperson said, was aimed at inciting unrest, disturbing public order, and creating disharmony in society amid heightened tensions in the Kashmir Valley.
While the identities of the media outlets and individuals involved were not immediately disclosed, police alleged that certain elements were “systematically attempting” to spread unverified content with the intent to inflame the situation. “Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security and the integrity of the nation,” the spokesperson said.
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions. Several social media profiles have been identified, and the concerned individuals have been summoned to the Cyber Cell for questioning. Police said the investigation is underway and warned that strict legal action would follow against anyone found responsible.
Issuing a public advisory, authorities cautioned that sharing fake news, inflammatory material, or unverified information would invite stringent legal consequences. Citizens and media organisations were urged to verify facts through official and credible sources before disseminating content that could affect communal harmony or public order.
On Monday, police had already issued an advisory to media organisations, calling for the highest standards of responsibility and professionalism in reporting. The advisory urged outlets to refrain from publishing speculation or rumours, to confirm information through authoritative sources, and to avoid sensational headlines that could trigger panic.
The action comes amid massive protests that have rocked the Kashmir Valley following reports that Khamenei was killed in joint US–Israeli airstrikes early Saturday, fuelling anger and unrest across the region.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines