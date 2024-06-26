Jammu base camp gets 3-tier security ahead of annual Amarnath Yatra

A three-tier security system has been put in place in and around for the Amarnath base camp in Jammu under the charge of Jammu and Kashmir Police's security wing.

Forces have carried out search and sanitisation operations to ensure a safe commencement of the annual yatra from 28 June in Jammu.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres, will commence from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on 29 June.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made for the yatra. Three-tier security measures have been put in place for the base camp in the Bhagwati Nagar area in Jammu," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Vinod Kumar said.

The SSP said that lodgment and registration centres in Jammu City are also under strict security.

Police have also secured the highway through which the yatra will pass every day.