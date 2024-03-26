Jammu & Kashmir: Shiv Sena (UBT) to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday, 26 March, announced its support to the Congress candidates fielded from the Udhampur and Jammu constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Manish Sahni, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) also alleged that the leaders of the party were not being provided a security cover in the union territory per "a well-planned strategy".

"Keeping in mind the safety of the leaders, the party high command has given instructions not to field candidates on both the seats of Jammu division (Udhampur and Jammu). The party will support the Congress candidates in the polls," Sahni said in Jammu.

He said all the district units, workers and supporters of the party have been instructed to vote and campaign in favour of the Congress candidates in the two seats.