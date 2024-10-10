Jamshedpur mutes Durga Puja for Ratan Tata

Over 300 community Durga Puja committees in Jamshedpur refrained from playing music and cancelled cultural programmes on Thursday, 10 October, as a mark of respect to the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata, who died in a Mumbai hospital a day ago.

A senior functionary of the Central Durga Puja Committee of the city said some of the organisers have also put up Tata's photograph beside the marquees.

"We have appealed to all the community puja committees to observe the festival in a simple manner and urged them not to play any music, barring mandatory instruments like 'dhak' (drum) etc, to pay respect to Ratan Tata," the general secretary of the Central Puja Committee, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, told PTI.

Altogether 332 community puja committees affiliated to the Central Committee unanimously agreed to the call and stopped playing music, except those related to the puja. Some of them even cancelled all cultural programmes scheduled for the day, Singh said.