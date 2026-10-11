Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP say PM Modi turning protests into war-like situation

Protests at Connaught Place in Delhi intensified on Sunday, with more young people arriving at the site and further detentions reported amid heightened tensions.

The developments come as demonstrators protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the police action against protesters in the national capital.

Reports from the site also refer to the presence of people described by protesters as Hindutva supporters and goons from the fringe elements of the society.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of targeting the country’s youth and turning Delhi into a “prison”, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued amid a police crackdown in the national capital.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have attacked the youth of this country, turned Delhi into a prison, unleashed BJP gundas on boys and girls,” Gandhi said.

“But no matter what they do, the trap is closing on them,” he added, asserting that the country’s youth and the Opposition would get justice.

The Supreme Court has directed authorities not to illegally detain people gathering peacefully in Delhi and asked the Centre to ensure normal metro services and the restoration of internet connectivity, subject to law and order requirements, amid allegations of restrictions and mass detentions during Saturday’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which convened for a special hearing, issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings over the alleged violation of the court’s 9 October order concerning metro and train services in the national capital.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the Delhi Metro operated according to its normal schedule and that internet services were not disrupted, subject to law and order conditions. It also directed that lawyers, journalists and others should not be prevented from performing their professional duties. The court said urgent applications had alleged violations of its earlier order and the illegal detention of a large number of people on 10 October.