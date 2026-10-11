Jantar Mantar LIVE: CJP say PM Modi turning protests into war-like situation
Jantar Mantar LIVE updates: SC directs authorities to ensure normal metro services and uninterrupted internet connectivity in Delhi, while warning against the illegal detention of peaceful protesters
Protests at Connaught Place in Delhi intensified on Sunday, with more young people arriving at the site and further detentions reported amid heightened tensions.
The developments come as demonstrators protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the police action against protesters in the national capital.
Reports from the site also refer to the presence of people described by protesters as Hindutva supporters and goons from the fringe elements of the society.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of targeting the country’s youth and turning Delhi into a “prison”, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued amid a police crackdown in the national capital.
“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have attacked the youth of this country, turned Delhi into a prison, unleashed BJP gundas on boys and girls,” Gandhi said.
“But no matter what they do, the trap is closing on them,” he added, asserting that the country’s youth and the Opposition would get justice.
The Supreme Court has directed authorities not to illegally detain people gathering peacefully in Delhi and asked the Centre to ensure normal metro services and the restoration of internet connectivity, subject to law and order requirements, amid allegations of restrictions and mass detentions during Saturday’s protest against Gyanesh Kumar.
A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which convened for a special hearing, issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking contempt proceedings over the alleged violation of the court’s 9 October order concerning metro and train services in the national capital.
The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the Delhi Metro operated according to its normal schedule and that internet services were not disrupted, subject to law and order conditions. It also directed that lawyers, journalists and others should not be prevented from performing their professional duties. The court said urgent applications had alleged violations of its earlier order and the illegal detention of a large number of people on 10 October.
Bleeding protesters, detained journalists: Delhi sees fresh chaos despite SC order
Fresh chaos gripped New Delhi on Sunday as several groups protested against the Election Commission and police continued detaining people, including journalists, despite a Supreme Court order against illegal detentions.
The journalists, including reporters from a national daily and digital news platforms, as well as camera persons, were detained from outside the Press Club of India on Raisina Road, Connaught Place and RK Ashram Marg.
More than 70 people were detained outside the Press Club of India, according to the report.
At Connaught Place, around 100 protesters were packed into two buses and taken away. A bus carrying detainees included two journalists and at least two protesters who were bruised and bleeding.
In another incident, police pulled a man out of a burger joint on suspicion that he was a protester. A video of the incident showed him telling the police that he was merely standing at the spot and refusing to accompany them. The police later released him.
Phones seized by police; held for 24 hours, might have been tampered: CJP leaders
Hours after being released from Delhi police custody, Cockroach Janata Party leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das claimed that their phones had been seized and held by police for 24 hours while they were in detention, and expressed fears their devices might have been “cloned” or tampered with.
J-K CM Abdullah condemns police assault on Rajya Sabha MP
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the use of force by the Delhi Police to deal with unarmed protestors is unacceptable.
"Unacceptable use of force by Delhi Police. Beating up an unarmed protester, setting aside the fact that in this case the victim is actually an elected member of Parliament, is unacceptable under any circumstances & is indefensible," Abdullah said in a post on his personal X account.
He condemned the beating up of Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas by police during protests in Delhi. "I join all my @JKNC_ colleagues in condemning this reprehensible brutality," he said.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that he was brutally manhandled by the Delhi Police and CRPF personnel while on his way to take part in the protest called by CJP at Jantar Mantar against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over "vote theft".
The MP claimed that police and CRPF picked him up while he was speaking to reporters.
"I came here after hearing that police have picked up our student activists," Brittas said.
Haven’t signed any bond promising not to protest again: Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said he hasn’t signed any bond that says he and other CJP leaders won’t protest again to seek removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“We will hit the streets again. We are not afraid of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Dipke told reporters at Nagpur airport, before proceeding to Hingoli in Maharashtra to attend the last rites of his grandmother.
“Put me in jail a hundred times; we are not afraid of your dictatorship. We will end this dictatorship,” Dipke said.
The CJP founder’s remarks came shortly after Delhi Police released a video to refute the CJP's claim that Dipke was not informed about his grandmother's death while in custody on October 10.
Delhi Police said the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he "declined" the offer.
The video was released after Dipke's mother accused Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother's demise on Saturday.
CPI leader Annie Raja detained during a protest at Delhi's CP
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja is detained during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the central government's SIR exercise, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Anti-social elements continue to infiltrate peaceful protests
Police crackdown on protesters continue despite SC order
CJP leaders vow to protest till CEC resigns, urge all parties to unite ahead of INDIA bloc march
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were set free on a condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year, claimed that their detention was illegal and their protest would continue till Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.
"We are not dreaded criminals; we are not going to Narendra Modi or Amit Shah's house to protest. Protest at designated protest spot is not disturbing peace," Ranka said at a press conference at the Press Club of India.
Committee to Protect Journalists flags detention of media personnel
Neha Bora detained within minutes of joining protests
Police personnel enter Press Club of India
Dhruv Rathi to address press conference at 6:30 PM
Activist Anjali Damania, several others detained at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
Activist Anjali Damania was among the dozens of persons detained on Sunday when they arrived at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area to take part in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party, police official said.Damania was intercepted near the iconic ground and taken to an undisclosed location in a private vehicle, the officials said.
"As I reached Shivaji Park in support of CJP, police officers came in plainclothes and detained me. All the police personnel were in plain clothes, and I do not know where they are taking me,” Damania told PTI.
Officials said most of those detained in the vicinity have been shifted to Shivaji Park police station. Some have been taken to nearby police stations, they added.
Dhruv Rathee shows passport, hits back at ‘German citizen’ claims post-detention
In a video post on social media, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has hit back at claims circulating among right-wing voices that he is a German citizen who should not be allowed to participate in political protests in India, displaying his passport and asserting that he is an Indian citizen in a video released after his detention ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration in Delhi.
“I am an Indian citizen, have been and will remain one,” Rathee said, holding up his passport. He accused sections of the media of spreading rumours about his nationality to justify his detention, calling claims that he was a foreign passport holder and therefore could not participate in the protest “blatant lies”.
“I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as any ordinary citizen,” he said.