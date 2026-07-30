Youth Congress marches to Jantar Mantar demanding Amit Shah's resignation

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday held a protest march in central Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 demonstrations.

Led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, Youth Congress workers marched from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar, accusing the Centre of failing to fix accountability for the alleged use of pellet guns and other force against protesters.

Addressing the gathering, Chib questioned whether the alleged police action had taken place on Shah's instructions or without his knowledge, saying accountability must be established in either case.

He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss the home minister, order an independent high-level inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court and ensure action against those responsible for the alleged violence.

The Youth Congress said it would continue its agitation until its demands were met.

Left-backed student groups hold separate protest

In a separate demonstration at Jantar Mantar, students affiliated with several Left organisations demanded the release of students detained during recent demonstrations and an end to what they described as the "criminalisation" of student protests.