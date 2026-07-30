Student groups stage fresh protest at Jantar Mantar, demand release of detained students

Students affiliated with several Left organisations staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, demanding the release of students detained during recent demonstrations and calling for an end to what they described as the "criminalisation" of student protests.

The demonstration, held under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", came days after a month-long agitation over alleged examination irregularities ended with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest followed a joint call by Left student organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise against what they alleged was a police crackdown on students and youth in Bihar, West Bengal and other states.

Members of several student groups, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and others, participated in the demonstration.

Protesters raised slogans demanding an end to the arrest of students and condemning what they described as the criminalisation of student activism.

Several demonstrators carried placards calling for action against police personnel over the alleged use of force during the July 20 protest march. One placard read: "Punish the policemen responsible for the brutality on 20th July."