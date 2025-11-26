Jaundice outbreak: VIT Bhopal protest leaves cars torched, property vandalised

Tensions at Bhopal's VIT University spiralled into violence late on Tuesday as thousands of students protested over a growing jaundice outbreak on campus, alleging that contaminated water, unhygienic conditions and administrative apathy were to blame. The students claimed that while at least 24 students have fallen sick, an unspecified number of students have succumbed as well.

According to police sources, around 4,000 students gathered inside the campus — located along the Indore–Bhopal highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district — and allegedly set several vehicles on fire, vandalised property and damaged the chancellor’s bungalow.

The protests followed reports that nearly two dozen students had fallen ill with jaundice-like symptoms in recent weeks.

The university administration has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the violence or the health situation. However, VIT registrar K.K. Nair strongly rejected allegations of fatalities, saying, “The allegations that several deaths have taken place due to jaundice are baseless. No deaths have taken place in the university due to jaundice… These allegations are motivated, mischievous and to create confusion.”