Jaundice outbreak: VIT Bhopal protest leaves cars torched, property vandalised

Tensions at Bhopal's VIT University spiralled into violence late on Tuesday as thousands of students protested over a growing jaundice outbreak on campus, alleging that contaminated water, unhygienic conditions and administrative apathy were to blame. The students claimed that while at least 24 students have fallen sick, an unspecified number of students have succumbed as well.
According to police sources, around 4,000 students gathered inside the campus — located along the Indore–Bhopal highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district — and allegedly set several vehicles on fire, vandalised property and damaged the chancellor’s bungalow.
The protests followed reports that nearly two dozen students had fallen ill with jaundice-like symptoms in recent weeks.
The university administration has not yet issued a detailed public statement on the violence or the health situation. However, VIT registrar K.K. Nair strongly rejected allegations of fatalities, saying, “The allegations that several deaths have taken place due to jaundice are baseless. No deaths have taken place in the university due to jaundice… These allegations are motivated, mischievous and to create confusion.”
A student said the unrest intensified because “the management’s consistent suppression of student complaints without providing clear responses” had created deep frustration. Students alleged they had repeatedly raised concerns about food quality, drinking water and hostel hygiene but received “no concrete assurances or actions”.
Hostel inmates also reported “mistreatment by staff and guards whenever they raised these issues, including threats and physical assaults aimed at silencing them”, further inflaming anger.
By Tuesday night, students assembled near hostels and the main gate, shouting slogans against the administration. Police teams from Sehore and nearby districts were deployed to control the situation and prevent further damage.
Students continued to allege unsafe drinking water on campus, with many claiming they were forced to buy bottled water. They also accused the university of ignoring complaints about poor-quality food served in hostels.
Police said they are investigating the illnesses, allegations of assault and the extensive property damage. Superintendent of police Deepak Shukla said the “situation on campus is currently normal”, adding that the university has been temporarily closed until 30 November and most students have left.
He said authorities are compiling a list of ailing students and would “take steps to resolve their problems by receiving their applications”.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra Patwari took to X to criticise the management and demanded a fair probe from the state government.
