Indore doctors 'purify' campus after Halloween party — with gangajal

The medical community in Indore on Tuesday, 15 October, "purified" the premises of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, sprinkling Ganga water after a 'Halloween party' was allegedly organised in a 150-year-old building on the campus.

Amid uproar, the college management claimed it didn't grant permission to hold the 'Halloween' event in the historical building.

Office-bearers of the Medical Teachers' Association (MTA) and other doctors sprinkled Gangajal in the King Edward Medical School building, constructed in 1878 during the British Raj.

"We learned that a Halloween party was recently held in this building. We have purified the building area by sprinkling Gangajal," MTA president Rahul Rokde told PTI.

He demanded that the medical college management lodge an FIR against those responsible for defacing the historical building in the name of a 'Halloween party'.

"We had allowed representatives of a local organisation, called Jain Social Group, to inspect the premises of King Edward Medical School. We didn't permit a Halloween party," said college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit.

Dixit claimed no Halloween party was organised in the historical building, adding that the investigation would be conducted to know the facts.

However, the dilapidated King Edward Medical School building tells a different story.