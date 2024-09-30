Make people sip cow urine before garba pandal entry: Indore BJP leader

A BJP functionary from Indore district on Monday urged organisers to make people sip gaumutra (cow urine) before letting them in garba pandals during the Navratri festival, as a Hindu can never refuse this precondition.

The Congress questioned the BJP leader's call, terming it a new tactic of polarisation by the saffron party.

Proposing aachman, BJP district president Chintu Verma told reporters that the aachman practice has great significance in Sanatan culture. "We have requested organisers to ensure devotees do aachman with cow urine before allowing them to enter garba pandals," he said.

According to Hindu customs, aachman means taking a sip of water while reciting mantras for purification before starting religious rituals.