Himachal: Hindu outfits clash with police in Kullu over mosque demolition demand

As protests demanding the demolition of allegedly illegally constructed mosques rage on in Himachal Pradesh, a Muslim organisation said there were no illegal mosques in the state but a delay in the approval of maps in government records was causing a problem.

Hindu outfits which took out a yatra in Kullu demanding the demolition of a mosque were involved in a scuffle with the police on Monday. Amid tight security, members of the Hindu Dharam Jagaran Yatra marched from the Hanuman temple to Akhara mosque chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Protesters including women gathered in large numbers, carrying placards and saffron flags bearing the 'jai Shri Ram' slogan as they called for the demolition of the mosque in Kullu. Musicians playing local instruments and women in traditional costumes dancing to Kullu folk music led the yatra.

Besides calling for the demolition of the mosque, the protesters also demanded the scrapping of the waqf board. They said if the Kullu mosque had been authorised, the administration should show relevant documents to the leaders of the Hindu outfits.

The demand for the demolition of "illegally" constructed mosques began after a scuffle between a Muslim barber and a Hindu businessman in the Malyana suburb of Shimla on 30 August, which turned into a communal issue.

Hindu groups have been demanding the demolition of mosques they say are unauthorised, and are calling for the identification of "outsiders" coming into the state.

Meanwhile, Muslim Welfare Committee, Mandi president Naheem Ahmed told PTI on Monday: "No mosque in Himachal Pradesh is illegal but there has been a delay in getting the maps approved and other related processes. We would ourselves remove the structures if found illegal."