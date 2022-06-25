JD-U in spot as BPSC paper leak mastermind is party leader

"If any person is involved in criminal activities, law will take action against him. They have to blame themselves. We have nothing to do with it. We neither frame nor save any person. If an arrest has happened, the law will act against him," he said.



"In any organisation, no one could claim that party workers associated with clean and honest leaders would not do criminal activities," a party leader close to Kushwaha said.



The Special investigation team of the EOW of Bihar Police arrested Shakti Kumar from Gaya on Friday. During investigation it was revealed that he is a JD-U leader. The leader close to Upendra Kushwaha claimed that he was earlier associated with Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) as state organization secretary. After the merger of the RLSP with the JD-U, Shakti Kumar also took the primary membership of the party along with Kushwaha and other leaders.