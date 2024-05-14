JD(S) MLA H D Revanna released from prison in kidnapping case

JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna was released from the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara at Anekal town on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, 14 May.

A special court for elected representatives on Monday granted bail to him in connection with a kidnap case.

The 66-year-old former minister, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in an alleged case of abduction of a woman, linked to the allegations of sexual abuse of women by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on 4 May.

The special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat heard the matter and granted conditional bail to Revanna.

As the imprisoned leader walked free after spending six days in the jail, his supporters greeted him with slogans and a large convoy of vehicles followed him. Revanna went to meet his father Deve Gowda.