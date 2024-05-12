Sexual harassment: Siddaramaiah rules out CBI probe against Prajwal Revanna

Ruling out transfer of the probe into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to the CBI, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, 12 May, said he reposed faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police, which is investigating the case.

Questioning BJP's locus standi to make such a demand, he asked the opposition party as to why it doesn't trust the police. He also hit out at the saffron party for making misleading statements aimed at causing confusion in the minds of the people about SIT, which is conducting a "fair probe".

"We are getting the probe done by our police (SIT), we have belief and faith in our police. They are efficient," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on BJP demanding a CBI probe.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he pointed out that the BJP had once called CBI "Corruption Bureau of Investigation", and the party never handed over a single case to the central agency while in power, despite Congress' repeated demands.

He further said, "It's not that I don't have faith in CBI, the cases that need be handed over to CBI will be given. When I was the Chief Minister earlier, I had given seven cases to CBI, but there was no conviction even in a single case... that doesn't mean I don't have faith in CBI... SIT is also an investigating agency like CBI, we will get the probe done by our police."