What is stopping govt from cancelling Revanna's diplomatic passport, asks Jairam

On Friday, one more rape case was registered against Prajwal, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual assault of several women to three, police sources said.

The FIR was registered against Prajwal on 8 May in Bengaluru, according to sources in the special investigation team which was constituted for a probe after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing the Hassan MP sexually abusing several women became public.

The first FIR pertains to molestation of his cook in Holenarasipura in Hassan. Prajwal's father and Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna is also an accused in the case. The second case pertains to raping a JD(S) worker at gunpoint.

H D Revanna is currently lodged in the Central Jail at Parappara Agrahara in Bengaluru under judicial custody after a 20-year-old youth alleged that Revanna and his aide kidnapped his mother. The youth said his mother had figured in one of the videos where she was allegedly tied up and raped by Prajwal.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on 2 May said Prajwal travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and did not seek political clearance for the trip. A Blue Corner notice of the Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts has also been issued against the Hassan MP.