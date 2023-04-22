JD(U) backs Satyapal Malik after CBI serves him notice in insurance case

After CBI served a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik in the Reliance insurance scam case, JD(U) president Lalan Singh on Saturday came out in his support and called the Centre a "coward".



Those questioning the Centre are being targetted, he added.



In a Twitter post, Singh said: "Malik Saheb is fighting but the 'cowards' are using government power to target their opponents. They do not know that the people of the country are watching them. There was an apprehension of action being taken against you on a day when you have disclosed the fact (Related to Pulwama incident)."