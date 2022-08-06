JD(U) issues notice to party leader RCP Singh in corruption cases

"As our leader Nitish Kumar works on zero tolerance for corruption policy and he never compromises on it and has not purchased properties despite his long public life, the party is also expecting the same from you. Hence, you have been asked to reply point wise," Kushwaha said in the notice to RCP Singh.



As per the details, 12 plots were registered in Saifabad Moja under Islampur block, 12 plots in Kewali block. These two lands were registered in the names of Lipi Singh and Lata Singh in 2013 and 2016 respectively.



As per the letter of JD(U), 33 plots in Sherpur Malti Mauja and one in Mohhamadpur were registered in the names of the family members of RCP Singh.



As per the documents of the party, Naresh Prasad Singh, a native of Neemchak Bathani in Nalanda had donated land to a person named Dharmendra Kumar on April 28, 2014. The same land was donated further by Dharmendra Kumar to Lipi Singh and Lata Singh.