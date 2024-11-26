Jhansi hospital fire: 1 more infant dies, taking death toll to 18

One more infant rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here has died, taking the death toll in the blaze to 18, sources said on Monday, 25 November.

The sources at the hospital said 39 newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the facility's neonatal intensive care unit in the night of 15 November.

Of these 39 children, one has died, taking the death toll to 18.

Officials said 10 children died on the night of the fire, while the remaining succumbed to their illnesses.

Reports suggest that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire, raising alarms about the safety protocol in state-run hospitals. The NICU housed 54 newborns, yet there appears to have been no contingency plan, no functioning fire safety systems, and no adequate response mechanisms in place.