Jhansi hospital fire: 1 more infant dies, taking death toll to 18
The hospital said 39 newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the facility's neonatal intensive care unit
One more infant rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here has died, taking the death toll in the blaze to 18, sources said on Monday, 25 November.
The sources at the hospital said 39 newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the facility's neonatal intensive care unit in the night of 15 November.
Of these 39 children, one has died, taking the death toll to 18.
Officials said 10 children died on the night of the fire, while the remaining succumbed to their illnesses.
Reports suggest that an electrical short circuit triggered the fire, raising alarms about the safety protocol in state-run hospitals. The NICU housed 54 newborns, yet there appears to have been no contingency plan, no functioning fire safety systems, and no adequate response mechanisms in place.
Meanwhile, Lucknow chief fire officer (CFO) Mangesh Kumar said they have identified 906 hospitals and buildings in Lucknow for fire safety inspections.
"Of these, 80 hospitals were found non-compliant with fire safety norms and have been served notices. We have also written to the chief medical officer (CMO) to ensure these hospitals meet the required standards," he said.
the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), while issuing notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police sought report on the incidents.
But, UP watchers say, the Commission has failed to go beyond its standard playbook of asking for reports. By limiting its intervention to a week-long deadline for a response, the NHRC seems to be treating this calamity as just another item on its agenda rather than a pressing humanitarian crisis that demands immediate and forceful action.
The NHRC’s statements, though critical, fail to address the larger issue of systemic negligence. The commission’s passive approach raises questions about its commitment to holding the state government accountable.