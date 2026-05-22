Jhargram jhalmuri seller gets ‘bomb threats’ after serving PM Modi

A roadside jhalmuri seller from Jhargram, Vikram Shaw, who shot to national attention after serving a snack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign, has now alleged that he and his family are living in constant fear after receiving threatening phone calls and WhatsApp messages from numbers believed to be linked to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The businessman claimed that the threats began after videos and photographs of the prime minister stopping at his stall during the assembly election campaign went viral on social media. According to him, several callers speaking in Bengali and Hindi repeatedly warned that his small roadside shop would be “blown up” because the prime minister had visited it.

Speaking to local reporters, a visibly shaken Shaw said, “They call me at all hours. Some people make video calls, greet me with ‘Salaam Alaikum’, and then show weapons on camera. They threaten to bomb my shop. They say they are targeting me because Modi came to my stall.”

Vikram Shaw alleged that the calls were likely coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh because many of the WhatsApp numbers reportedly carried international country codes linked to those countries. He also claimed that some callers identified themselves as being from across the border during conversations. However, these claims have not yet been independently verified by authorities.

The prime minister’s now-famous stop at the humble jhalmuri stall took place near College More in Jhargram during the heated West Bengal assembly election campaign. As his convoy moved towards the helipad after a rally, it suddenly halted and Modi stepped out to buy a ten-rupee serving of the popular Bengali snack.