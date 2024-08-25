Jharkhand BJP chief, Union minister booked after clash at BJYM rally

An FIR was registered on Saturday, 24 August, against 12,000 people, including 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, officials said.

Some prominent BJP leaders, including the party's Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi, leader of opposition in the Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, Union minister Sanjay Seth and former central minister Arjun Munda, were named in the FIR, they said.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "An FIR has been lodged at Ranchi's Lalpur police station on the statement of the magistrate."

Action against these people would be taken soon, he said.

Lalpur police station in-charge Rupesh Kumar Singh said, "The FIR was registered against 12,000 people, including 51 identified individuals."