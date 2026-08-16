Jharkhand exam stir intensifies as students announce CM residence gherao

The streets of Ranchi echoed with patriotic slogans on Saturday as thousands of students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’, turning Independence Day into a fresh show of defiance against the state government.

The protest led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 23rd day on Sunday, with protesters announcing that they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on August 20, demanding his resignation and an overhaul of the recruitment examination system.

The march began at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the epicentre of the ongoing agitation, and wound its way to Albert Ekka Chowk, with protesters carrying the national flag and raising slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

The movement has brought together thousands of job aspirants, including two wheelchair-bound protesters who have been fasting. Protesters say their agitation is not confined to a handful of examinations but concerns the credibility of Jharkhand’s entire recruitment system and the future of thousands of young aspirants.

“We will gherao the chief minister’s residence on 20 August,” said JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan, demanding Soren’s resignation.

Demand for independent probe

At the heart of the agitation are allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL and certain JPSC examinations.

The protesters are demanding cancellation of examinations where they allege irregularities occurred and want an independent investigation, either by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

They have vowed to continue the agitation until the government responds to their demands and have appealed to students from across the state to converge on Ranchi for the proposed 20 August protest.