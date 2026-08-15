Jharkhand: Soren vows systemic reform as protest against exam irregularities continues

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday assured students that their futures would not be jeopardised by examination mafias, corrupt practices or question paper leaks, as protests over alleged irregularities in government recruitment tests entered their 22nd day.

The Hindu reported that addressing the Independence Day gathering at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground after hoisting the national flag, Soren described young people as Jharkhand’s greatest asset and said protecting their aspirations was among his government’s most important responsibilities.

He acknowledged that lakhs of parents were stretching their finances to educate their children, who were devoting years of hard work to preparing for competitive examinations.

“It is my biggest responsibility to honour your hard work and ensure justice to your talent,” Soren said. “When doubts arise about the examination system, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken.”

The Chief Minister assured candidates that their efforts would not be left vulnerable to criminal networks, administrative corruption or examination irregularities.

He said paper leaks and other malpractices had been reported in several states and national-level examinations, describing the problem as a serious challenge confronting the country.