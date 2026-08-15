Jharkhand: Soren vows systemic reform as protest against exam irregularities continues
Chief Minister promises systemic reforms and an impartial investigation as protests over alleged recruitment irregularities enter their 22nd day
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday assured students that their futures would not be jeopardised by examination mafias, corrupt practices or question paper leaks, as protests over alleged irregularities in government recruitment tests entered their 22nd day.
The Hindu reported that addressing the Independence Day gathering at Ranchi’s Morabadi Ground after hoisting the national flag, Soren described young people as Jharkhand’s greatest asset and said protecting their aspirations was among his government’s most important responsibilities.
He acknowledged that lakhs of parents were stretching their finances to educate their children, who were devoting years of hard work to preparing for competitive examinations.
“It is my biggest responsibility to honour your hard work and ensure justice to your talent,” Soren said. “When doubts arise about the examination system, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken.”
The Chief Minister assured candidates that their efforts would not be left vulnerable to criminal networks, administrative corruption or examination irregularities.
He said paper leaks and other malpractices had been reported in several states and national-level examinations, describing the problem as a serious challenge confronting the country.
Hundreds of students have been demonstrating at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past 22 days. They are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry and action against those allegedly responsible for irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protests concern examinations including the Jharkhand Public Service Commission Combined Civil Services Examination and the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination.
Promising “systemic change”, Soren said the investigation into the allegations would be impartial and that the law would act firmly against anyone whose involvement was established.
“No matter how influential a person may be, if their involvement is proven, they will not be spared,” he said.
The Chief Minister, however, cautioned against declaring individuals guilty without evidence. Justice would be delivered fairly and on the basis of facts, he added.
Soren said arresting those responsible would not be enough and that the government’s broader objective was to build a system in which nobody would dare interfere with the aspirations of young people.
He announced that the state would undertake comprehensive reforms to strengthen its recruitment and examination processes.
The proposed measures include a time-bound annual examination calendar, greater use of technology to improve security and transparency, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multiple levels of accountability.
Soren also said large-scale recruitment drives would soon be conducted within fixed timelines through the JPSC, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission and other recruitment bodies.
“We will establish an examination system that commands the confidence of candidates and society, and makes Jharkhand an example for the rest of the country,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Kumar Mahto was prevented by police from leaving Ranchi Sadar Hospital to participate in a students’ march.
An altercation reportedly broke out when Mahto attempted to leave the hospital. He alleged that he suffered a chest injury after being stopped and jostled by police personnel. Mahto also claimed that the police assaulted several of his associates present at the scene.
With agency inputs