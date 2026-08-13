Hemant Soren govt needs to confirm or contradict ‘leaked’ statements to CID

The media in Jharkhand have been publishing graphic details from the alleged confessional statements of arrested accused on how recruitment tests conducted by Lucknow-based company TDPL were manipulated and entrance examinations rigged.

The arrested chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), L. Khyangte, IAS, who is also the state's former chief secretary, allegedly met representatives of TDPL at a restaurant opposite the Radisson Blu hotel in Ranchi. The next meeting between TDPL representatives and an employee in the JPSC chairman's office, identified as Dharmendra, was held at Morabadi ground, where the terms for awarding the contract to TDPL were allegedly finalised.

The 'deal' was later sealed at a meeting in the state secretariat, reports have claimed, quoting the alleged statements of Abhay Tiwari, who was working as the block supply officer in Godda and was arrested by the state CID on 22 July.

Tiwari was allegedly representing TDPL and facilitated the deal through Dharmendra. According to these reports, the arrested former JPSC chairman was allegedly offered Rs 20 million, or Rs 2 crore, on top of 20 per cent of the amount to be billed by TDPL for conducting the examinations. Tiwari was allegedly to receive Rs 25 lakh as commission.

Khyangte — who was arrested on 10 August, a day before protesters marched to the Assembly demanding a CBI probe and cancellation of all examinations conducted by JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission — has applied for bail before the special CID court. The hearing is likely to provide the former chairman's version of the events.