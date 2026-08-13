Jharkhand students’ recruitment protest enters 20th day as deadlock deepens
Congress accuses BJP of politicising the agitation and bringing outsiders to disrupt protests
The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with protesters digging in at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi and refusing to end their campaign until their demands are addressed.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been spearheading the movement, is demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, the cancellation of several tests and an independent investigation by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.
The prolonged standoff has steadily gathered political momentum. Former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to launch a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI investigation was not met within a week. He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of 19 people who died during the 2024 excise constable physical examination.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced protests at more than 1,200 universities, while its leaders have questioned the credibility of the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), pointing to repeated changes in its composition.
The BJP has accused the Hemant Soren-led government of attempting to suppress the students’ movement. The Congress, in turn, has accused the BJP of exploiting the agitation for political gain and alleged that it brought workers from outside the state to disrupt the protests.
Police action intensifies tensions
The confrontation escalated on Monday when protesters marching towards the state Assembly clashed with police. Security personnel used batons, water cannons and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.
The police action triggered a political backlash, with the BJP subsequently observing a statewide bandh in protest.
Meanwhile, JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike, was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated. Despite his condition, Mahto sought permission from the Ranchi civil surgeon to return to the protest site, saying his “soul” remained with the students’ movement.
Four other students observing a hunger strike were also undergoing treatment in hospital.
Six rounds of talks fail to break deadlock
Efforts to broker a settlement have so far yielded little. Six rounds of talks between the government and student representatives have failed to resolve the dispute, leaving the agitation at an impasse.
Chief minister Hemant Soren has maintained that his government is committed to reforming the recruitment examination system. He has assured the protesters that the 14th JPSC examination will be cancelled, while accusing the BJP of attempting to turn the students’ grievances into a political weapon.
With the protests showing no sign of abating, the Jharkhand government faces mounting pressure to address allegations surrounding the recruitment process, while the students continue to demand what they describe as a transparent and credible examination system.
With PTI inputs