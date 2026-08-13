Jharkhand students’ recruitment protest enters 20th day as deadlock deepens

The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 20th day on Thursday, with protesters digging in at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi and refusing to end their campaign until their demands are addressed.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has been spearheading the movement, is demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, the cancellation of several tests and an independent investigation by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.

The prolonged standoff has steadily gathered political momentum. Former chief minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday threatened to launch a hunger strike if the demand for a CBI investigation was not met within a week. He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of 19 people who died during the 2024 excise constable physical examination.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced protests at more than 1,200 universities, while its leaders have questioned the credibility of the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), pointing to repeated changes in its composition.

The BJP has accused the Hemant Soren-led government of attempting to suppress the students’ movement. The Congress, in turn, has accused the BJP of exploiting the agitation for political gain and alleged that it brought workers from outside the state to disrupt the protests.