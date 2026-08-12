Jharkhand stir: JPSC cancels 3 exams, orders probes. Why is that not enough?
Students say demands now extend to cancellation of all TDPL-conducted exams and a CBI probe, while divisions have emerged within the movement over the scope of the investigation
The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations continued on Wednesday despite the state government's decision to cancel three JPSC examinations and order an investigation into exams conducted by an outsourced agency.
The number of protesters at the Jaypal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi has declined, but an indefinite hunger strike continues.
Savita Kumari and Rupesh Kumar are on hunger strike at the protest site, while Umm-e-Habiba and Rahul Krantikari are fasting at a hospital.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, has also sought permission to visit the protest site from the civil surgeon of Ranchi Sadar Hospital. His indefinite hunger strike has entered its 11th day.
Senior journalist Anand Dutta said a significant section of JPSC aspirants had left the protest site, but students preparing for JSSC-CGL who had not been selected continued to gather in support of the agitation.
The movement is currently organised around two platforms at the stadium — the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch led by Mahto and the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. Representatives of both groups were part of a delegation that held talks with the state government.
The government has maintained that it would engage with student representatives. The delegation included Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Paswan, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Ankit Kumar and Shalu Singh.
The agitation intensified after a student march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. The following day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced in the Assembly that the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination and two backlog examinations — from 2023 and 2025 — would be cancelled.
He also announced an investigation into examinations conducted by TSDP Data Processing Limited (TDPL).
However, students say the government's decisions do not address all their demands. Student leader Jeevan, associated with Vinoba Bhave University in Hazaribagh, said protesters want all examinations conducted by TDPL cancelled, a CBI investigation into the matter and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
There is, however, no consensus among student groups on a CBI probe. AISA Jharkhand president Vibha Pushpa Deep said her organisation does not support the demand, arguing that previous CBI investigations into the first and second JPSC examinations had not produced results. AISA has been participating in the protests since July 29.
The state government has defended its decision to rely on the CID. Cabinet minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said on August 9 that the government had acted after finding indications of irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination.
He said raids had been conducted, digital and documentary evidence seized and suspects detained before being sent to judicial custody. The JPSC chairman and all its members have also resigned.
According to Sonu, the government has decided that the CID will investigate irregularities, errors and alleged scams related to the 14th JPSC examination. It will also formally request the Enforcement Directorate to join the investigation, while a fast-track court will be established and chargesheets against the accused filed within 90 days.
On the demand to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination, Sonu said the government had told students that the recruitment process had taken place under the supervision of the Supreme Court and High Court, making its cancellation difficult.
The government has instead proposed monitoring of the CGL investigation by a committee headed by a retired High Court judge.
Congress leader Kumar Raja also opposed handing the investigation to the CBI, arguing that the state CID could conduct a time-bound investigation.
Meanwhile, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch continued to mobilise students on social media on Wednesday evening, urging them to return to the protest site and maintain unity.