Jharkhand stir: JPSC cancels 3 exams, orders probes. Why is that not enough?

The student agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations continued on Wednesday despite the state government's decision to cancel three JPSC examinations and order an investigation into exams conducted by an outsourced agency.

The number of protesters at the Jaypal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi has declined, but an indefinite hunger strike continues.

Savita Kumari and Rupesh Kumar are on hunger strike at the protest site, while Umm-e-Habiba and Rahul Krantikari are fasting at a hospital.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, associated with the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, has also sought permission to visit the protest site from the civil surgeon of Ranchi Sadar Hospital. His indefinite hunger strike has entered its 11th day.

Senior journalist Anand Dutta said a significant section of JPSC aspirants had left the protest site, but students preparing for JSSC-CGL who had not been selected continued to gather in support of the agitation.

The movement is currently organised around two platforms at the stadium — the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch led by Mahto and the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. Representatives of both groups were part of a delegation that held talks with the state government.

The government has maintained that it would engage with student representatives. The delegation included Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Paswan, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Ankit Kumar and Shalu Singh.

The agitation intensified after a student march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10. The following day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced in the Assembly that the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination and two backlog examinations — from 2023 and 2025 — would be cancelled.