Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Shah’s NEET protest statement
Opposition presses government over student protests, demanding accountability and Shah’s statement in the House
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Opposition MPs continued their protest, demanding Union home minister Amit Shah’s presence in the House and a statement on the alleged police action against NEET protesters on 20 July.
Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Om Birla to restore order, Opposition members persisted with slogans in the Well, disrupting proceedings. The protests continued even after the government assured the House earlier this week that Shah would respond to the issue during a discussion.
The Opposition has maintained pressure on the government over the handling of the student protests, seeking accountability for the police action and insisting that Shah address the House directly.
The latest confrontation followed parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks on Tuesday, when he accused leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “using students to promote his agenda” and alleged that the Opposition had prevented a discussion despite the government being ready for one.
Rijiju said Shah was prepared to respond during a “full-fledged discussion”, but accused the Opposition of refusing to allow the debate to proceed.
Bills pass amid Opposition sloganeering
Despite the uproar, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote.
Minister of state for cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the legislation on behalf of Shah. The Bill seeks to amend the 1962 Act to make financing for cooperative societies faster and more flexible and expand the role of the National Co-operative Development Corporation.
The House also passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, by voice vote amid Opposition protests. The legislation proposes changing the state’s official name from Kerala to “Keralam”.
Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill as Opposition MPs continued raising slogans over the 20 July police action.
With the Opposition refusing to let the issue fade and the government insisting on a structured discussion, the standoff continues to cast a shadow over parliamentary proceedings.
With IANS inputs