Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Shah’s NEET protest statement

The latest confrontation followed parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju’s remarks on Tuesday, when he accused leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of “using students to promote his agenda” and alleged that the Opposition had prevented a discussion despite the government being ready for one.

Rijiju said Shah was prepared to respond during a “full-fledged discussion”, but accused the Opposition of refusing to allow the debate to proceed.

Bills pass amid Opposition sloganeering

Despite the uproar, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote.

Minister of state for cooperation Murlidhar Mohol introduced the legislation on behalf of Shah. The Bill seeks to amend the 1962 Act to make financing for cooperative societies faster and more flexible and expand the role of the National Co-operative Development Corporation.

The House also passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, by voice vote amid Opposition protests. The legislation proposes changing the state’s official name from Kerala to “Keralam”.

Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai introduced the Bill as Opposition MPs continued raising slogans over the 20 July police action.

With the Opposition refusing to let the issue fade and the government insisting on a structured discussion, the standoff continues to cast a shadow over parliamentary proceedings.

With IANS inputs