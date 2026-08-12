BJP politicising Jharkhand students’ stir, brought outsiders to disrupt protests: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicising the students' agitation over alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand and alleged that the party had brought people from other states to disrupt a peaceful protest in Ranchi.

Four Congress ministers — Radha Krishna Kishore, Shilpy Neha Tirkey, Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari — made the allegations at a press conference in Ranchi.

Kishore alleged that BJP workers from outside Jharkhand were brought to the state to disrupt the students' protest on August 10.

“The BJP brought people from other states to disrupt the students' peaceful protest in Ranchi on August 10 over exam irregularities. We urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to ensure that each such BJP worker is identified and strong action is taken against them,” Kishore said.

He further alleged that the BJP's state leadership was acting at the Centre's behest and claimed that the assembly gherao in Ranchi was not part of the students' original protest agenda.

The Congress also accused the BJP of being involved in an "exam mafia" and alleged that the party was opposing the CID investigation into paper leaks because it feared that the probe could expose those involved.

The ministers argued that a CBI inquiry would instead work in favour of the Centre.

Singh claimed that the Jharkhand government had begun taking action over alleged examination irregularities before the students' protests started.