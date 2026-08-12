Jharkhand exam row enters 19th day as students vow to intensify stir
Students protesting under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch reject Hemant Soren government's assurances on recruitment reforms
The agitation by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters refusing to relent and vowing to intensify their campaign until their demands are met.
The students, protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, have rejected assurances from the Hemant Soren government on reforms to the recruitment system. They are seeking greater transparency in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
The standoff has deepened following Monday’s clashes between protesters and police during a march towards the state Assembly. Police used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse the demonstrators. While protesters claimed several students were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 personnel were injured in the confrontation.
Protests spread after police action
The police action has since fuelled a wider political confrontation.
The BJP observed a statewide bandh on Tuesday, protesting the crackdown and demanding an independent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. Roads were blocked, markets remained shut and educational institutions were closed in several districts, disrupting normal life.
The BJP accused the JMM-led government of trying to silence protesting youths and questioned the presence of government officials at the protesters’ dharna site around midnight.
The ABVP also staged a separate march towards the Assembly on Tuesday, while the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch held a silent procession from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi.
Protest leaders said the agitation would continue, with a fresh programme to intensify the movement expected to be announced soon.
Hunger strike raises health concerns
The prolonged agitation has also begun taking a toll on the health of protesters.
Six demonstrators are currently observing an indefinite hunger strike, with two admitted to Ranchi Sadar Hospital.
JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been fasting for around 10 days, remains in the emergency ward. Doctors said his condition is stable, although he has continued to refuse food despite repeated appeals. His blood pressure and blood sugar levels are being closely monitored.
Another protester, Rahul Kranti of Palamu, began his fast at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium on August 4 and was hospitalised on August 7 after his condition deteriorated. Doctors said his health parameters are currently normal.
Talks fail to break deadlock
The sixth round of talks between the government and representatives of the protesting students on Sunday failed to produce a breakthrough, with both sides accusing each other of not showing enough seriousness.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has maintained that his government is committed to reforming the recruitment process and has assured protesters that the 14th JPSC examination will be cancelled.
Soren has also accused the BJP of using the students’ agitation as a political platform.
The controversy spilled into the state Assembly, which was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, following repeated disruptions over the police action against the protesting students.
With talks stalled and protesters digging in, the Jharkhand government now faces mounting pressure to resolve an agitation that has evolved from an examination dispute into a broader confrontation over recruitment transparency, youth grievances and police action.
With PTI inputs