Jharkhand exam row enters 19th day as students vow to intensify stir

The agitation by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters refusing to relent and vowing to intensify their campaign until their demands are met.

The students, protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, have rejected assurances from the Hemant Soren government on reforms to the recruitment system. They are seeking greater transparency in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

The standoff has deepened following Monday’s clashes between protesters and police during a march towards the state Assembly. Police used water cannons, tear gas and batons to disperse the demonstrators. While protesters claimed several students were injured, Ranchi Police said 14 personnel were injured in the confrontation.

Protests spread after police action

The police action has since fuelled a wider political confrontation.

The BJP observed a statewide bandh on Tuesday, protesting the crackdown and demanding an independent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. Roads were blocked, markets remained shut and educational institutions were closed in several districts, disrupting normal life.

The BJP accused the JMM-led government of trying to silence protesting youths and questioned the presence of government officials at the protesters’ dharna site around midnight.