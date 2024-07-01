Jharkhand HC flags error in one edition of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A bench of justices Ananda Sen and Subhash Chand of Jharkhand High Court has pointed out that in one of the editions of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 103(2) — which deals with lynching— has been wrongly reproduced.

The high court took suo motu cognizance of the error in the Universal LexisNexis edition of the BNS bare act. Section 103(2) of the new law reads: “When a group of five or more persons acting in concert commits murder on the ground of race, caste or community, sex, place of birth, language, personal belief or any other similar ground each member of such group shall be punished with death or with imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.”

The LexisNexis version, however, uses the words “any other ground” instead of “any other similar ground”.