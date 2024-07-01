Chidambaram slams new criminal laws as 'cut, copy, paste job'

As 1 July 2024 marks the implementation of three new criminal laws intended to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, former home minister P Chidambaram termed the changes as amounting to little more than a “cut, copy, and paste job.”

The new laws — which were rushed through in the absence of over 40 opposition MPs who had been suspended for protesting an unrelated issue — replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

“A task that could have been completed with a few amendments to the existing three laws has been turned into a wasteful exercise,” Chidambaram said in a detailed post on X.

While acknowledging that there are some improvements in the new laws, which have been welcomed, many believe these could have been introduced as amendments.

On the contrary, several provisions in the new laws have been deemed retrograde and, in some instances, prima facie unconstitutional, Chidambaram pointed out.

“Members of Parliament who were part of the Standing Committee have meticulously examined the provisions, with some penning detailed dissent notes, he said adding that the government did not rebut or answer any of the criticisms in the dissent notes. There was no worthwhile debate in Parliament.”