Confusion and delay surround implementation of new criminal law bills in India

A day after the President's assent and the official notification of the three new criminal laws in India, a state of confusion prevails in police stations and courts across the country, reports the Hindu.

The legislation, intended to replace British-era laws, faces challenges in implementation owing to the absence of necessary groundwork and the inadequate training of police officials.

The lack of clarity and preparedness raises concerns about the effective execution of these laws in the near future.

The three legislations in question are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the Indian Penal Code 1860; Bharatiya Sakshya (BS), replacing the Indian Evidence Act 1872; and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which supersedes the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

While the laws received approval from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on 20 and 21 December, respectively, the confusion arises from the absence of necessary groundwork and training for police officials.

Union home minister Amit Shah, addressing the issue on 22 December in Chandigarh, emphasised that the framework for implementing the laws in all Union Territories would be ready by December 2024.