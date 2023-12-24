The real reason our penal code had to change (hint: not decolonisation)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

The dictionary says this is a proverbial saying whose popularity is attributed to an official in former US president Jimmy Carter’s administration. It is ‘used to say that one should not try to change something that is working well’.

The Indian Penal Code is 150 years old. It has worked not only in India but also in the rest of South Asia.

Though it calls itself an Islamic republic, almost all of post-1947 Pakistan’s laws have remained the same that the British had left behind, the same that are common to the Subcontinent—in this case, going back to the Penal Code written by Thomas Macaulay in the 1830s and enforced from 1862 onwards.

Even in 2023, the Indian Penal Code and the Pakistan Penal Code remained almost identical. The changes that came in after 1947 are few on either side. The natives of Lahore know what the number 144 means in law just as well as those of Chennai—it immediately recalls Section 144, which criminalises the assembly of people under certain circumstances.

These laws were familiar and they were functional. Everyone from the thanedar and the constable to the common citizen knew them. For Pakistanis, just as for Indians, the law that deals with punishing murder is called 302 and the one for cheating is 420.

And these numbers are familiar even to those who have not heard of 'Indian Penal Code'—because they have been in use on the Subcontinent for generations, for 75-odd years, even after Independence in 1947.