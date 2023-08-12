New Nyaya Sanhita bill designed to give more power to the police and to the state

Had the Union government been serious about reforming the colonial-era laws, it would surely have introduced them on the very first day of the monsoon session, allowing the MPs time to study the provisions?

Instead, the three bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act were sprung on the Lok Sabha at the fag end of the session, on the very last day.

Significantly, these bills were introduced by the home minister—not the Law Minister.

True, the bills are to be sent to the parliamentary committee attached to the home ministry for scrutiny, and yes, the legal fraternity will have time to debate and discuss the pros and cons before Parliament meets again. But it will be the government’s sole discretion to accept the amendments, if any, suggested by the parliamentary panel or other bodies.

For all practical purposes the three new bills seem to be a fait accompli.

What is apparent is that the bill seeking to replace the IPC vests the police and the government with even more power than they had in colonial times. While the IPC allowed the police to ask for custody of the accused (police remand) for up to 15 days, the new bill proposes to extend the remand period (at the discretion of the police itself!) to 60 or even 90 days. No justification, case study or empirical evidence apparently need to be cited to justify the extension!

What is likely to happen, as pointed out by Kapil Sibal in his preliminary reaction, is that the provision will be used by the state and the police against political opponents.