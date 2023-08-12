Need to examine the bills: Congress on 3 criminal law bills

A day after the government introduced three bills which completely overhaul the British-era Indian criminal laws, the Indian Penal Code (1860), Code of Criminal Procedure (1898), and the Indian Evidence Act (1872), Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that these need to be examined critically and provision by provision in the light of judicial pronouncements interpreting them.

Tewari, who is a Lok Sabha MP and party's national spokesperson in a tweet said, "The Indian Penal Code was notified in 1860, Indian Evidence Act in 1872 Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) in 1898. The CRPC was amended in 1908 and 1973. Some of these acts, especially CrPC has state Amendments given that law and order is a state subject."

The Congress leader, who is also a former union minister said: "Each provision in each of these enactments has been extensively litigated over the past 150-100 years and the interpretation of each provision has been settled by judicial pronouncements by the Privy Council , Federal Court, Supreme Court , various High Courts and in some cases even by subordinate courts."