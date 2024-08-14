Jharkhand: CM terms SC verdict on mining royalty as historic, big victory

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court's order on mining royalty as 'historic' and a 'big victory' for the state, and said this would pave the way for the state to receive its dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre.

In a major victory for India's mineral-rich states, the Supreme Court allowed them to recover from the Centre and mining companies royalty and tax dues on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands worth thousands of crore of rupees since 1 April 2005 over a period of 12 years.

In a verdict on 25 July, the top court had ruled that the legislative power to tax mineral rights vests in states and not Parliament.