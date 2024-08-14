SC allows states to seek refund of royalty on minerals from Centre, mining firms from 2005 onwards

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 14 August rejected the Centre’s plea for prospective effect of its 25 July verdict, which upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek refund of royalty from 1 April, 2005 onwards.

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said the argument for prospective effect of the 25 July ruling is rejected.

The bench also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih, however, said there will be conditionalities on payment of past dues.

It said payment of dues by the Centre and mining companies can be made to mineral-rich states in a staggered manner over the next 12 years.

The bench, however, directed the states to not impose a penalty of any kind on payment of dues.

The Centre has opposed the demand of states for refund of royalty levied on mines and minerals since 1989, saying it will impact the citizens and the PSUs will have to empty their coffers by Rs 70,000 crore according to initial estimates.