SC rules states can tax mines and mineral lands, overturns 1989 verdict

In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 July held that states have the legislative competence to impose taxes on mines and minerals-bearing lands under the Constitution.

In a majority verdict of 8:1, a nine-judge Constitution bench held that royalty payable on minerals is not a tax.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who read out the verdict for himself and seven judges of the bench, held that Parliament does not have the power to tax mineral rights under Entry 50 of the List II of the Constitution.

Entry 50 of List II of the Constitution pertains to taxes on mineral rights subject to any limitations imposed by Parliament by law relating to mineral development.

Reading the operative part of the majority verdict, the CJI said the 1989 verdict of the apex court's seven-judge Constitution bench, which had held that royalty is tax, is incorrect.