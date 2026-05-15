Jharkhand link emerges in Suvendu aide Chandranath Rath’s assassination: CBI

The fake number plate, sources said, corresponded to a vehicle registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Siliguri, Darjeeling district.

Investigators also learnt that Mishra was allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh for transporting the vehicle.

After delivering the car, he reportedly travelled to Howrah Station, boarded a train to Buxar, and was later arrested there.

Rath was gunned down on the night of 6 May, just two days after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared.

The BJP won 207 seats in the assembly polls, reducing the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to 80 seats.

According to the probe, Rath was returning home from a party programme when his vehicle was intercepted at a crossing in Madhyamgram by the four-wheeler allegedly brought from Jharkhand.

Investigators suspect that two motorcycles had been tailing Rath’s car for some time.

As Rath’s vehicle stopped after being blocked, one of the motorcycles pulled up beside it and the rider allegedly fired around 10 rounds at close range.

Rath died on the spot, while his driver, Buddhadeb Bera, sustained critical injuries. He is currently recovering.

Following the murder, Suvendu Adhikari claimed Rath was targeted because of his close association with him.

Adhikari had said Rath “would not have been killed” had he not been the aide of the leader who defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes.

The CBI is continuing its investigation into the conspiracy, logistics and possible political links behind the assassination.

With IANS inputs