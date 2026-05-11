UP sharpshooters held in Chandranath Rath murder to be produced in court

Three alleged sharpshooters arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the assassination of Chandranath Rath — close aide and personal assistant to senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — will be produced before a district court in Barasat on Monday as investigators intensify their probe into the sensational killing.

The trio was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police, which has been probing the murder that sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape just days after the assembly election results.

Sources in the state police said the prosecution would seek police custody of the accused for detailed interrogation regarding the conspiracy, logistics and possible masterminds behind the assassination.

Investigators, however, have chosen to keep the identities of the arrested sharpshooters under wraps until they are formally presented in court and remanded to police custody. Officials have also declined to disclose the exact location in Uttar Pradesh from where the accused were picked up.

According to sources, the three men were quietly brought to Kolkata late Sunday night and taken directly to Bhabani Bhavan, the state police headquarters in south Kolkata, where they were interrogated through the night.