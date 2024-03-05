Jharkhand Police summon reporters over news on Hemant Soren case

The Jharkhand Police today, 5 March, summoned four reporters from different news channels in New Delhi in connection with a case registered by ex-CM Hemant Soren against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the journalists had reported news of the ED's seizure of a BMW car and Rs 36 lakh cash from Soren’s Delhi residence on 29 January—while it actually happened, even though Soren was not in town and not at home.

So how did they know to stake out the premises for information and images?