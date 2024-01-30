Why is ED camped at Soren's home today if he agreed to meet on 31 Jan?

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren had asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to visit CM House in Ranchi on 31 January, at 1 p.m., as they wanted to question him in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land fraud. He had reportedly been given the option to meet them on 29th or 31st.

However, an ED team turned Soren's residence in Delhi to question him.

The ED had, in a letter to Sorenm sought to know "when and where" he would be present for questioning between January 29 and 31, further saying "if you don't come this time, we will come to you".

Responding to that on Monday, 29 January, Soren reportedly sent an e-mail to the ED.

Official ED sources, however, have claimed that Soren is "missing" and could not be contacted by the federal agency. Meanwhile, a family member has alleged that a "false narrative" was being set up to "delegitimise" the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader's position.

Piling on, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP has claimed that the chief minister has been “absconding” for the last 18 hours, fearing the action of the ED, and has urged governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to take cognisance of the matter as the "credibility and reputation of Jharkhand are at stake".

Meanwhile, the ED raided the Jharkhand chief minister's residence in Delhi and seized his BMW, per an ANI video, on 29 January—ahead of the 31 January meeting that is reportedly scheduled.