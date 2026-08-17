Jharkhand students’ exam protest enters 24th day, fourth round of talks today

The protest by students demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 24th day on Monday, with a fresh round of talks between the government and protesters scheduled for later in the day.

Large numbers of students gathered at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, continuing their indefinite sit-in and pressing for strict action over alleged examination irregularities. The protesters have also announced plans to gherao the chief minister’s residence on 20 August if their demands remain unmet.

Three previous rounds of negotiations between student representatives and government officials failed to produce a breakthrough, making Monday’s meeting crucial for determining the next course of the agitation.

Hunger strikes intensify

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for 15 days, said the movement had received support from across Jharkhand and beyond.

He called for sweeping reforms in the recruitment examination system, arguing that students should not have to face paper leaks, cheating or alleged sale of jobs after years of preparation.

Mahto said repeated exam cancellations and investigations had failed to deliver meaningful results and urged the government to introduce structural reforms and provide assurances that such irregularities would not recur.

Another protester, Prem Nayak, said he was on the 14th day of his hunger strike, while the sit-in had entered its 24th day.

“Our health is steadily deteriorating,” Nayak said, claiming that protesters were struggling to sit, walk and sleep because of prolonged fasting.

He urged the government to act on what he described as legitimate demands, warning that continued inaction could push students towards more aggressive forms of protest.