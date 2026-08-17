Jharkhand students’ exam protest enters 24th day, fourth round of talks today
Students continue indefinite sit-in at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, demanding action over exam irregularities
The protest by students demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 24th day on Monday, with a fresh round of talks between the government and protesters scheduled for later in the day.
Large numbers of students gathered at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, continuing their indefinite sit-in and pressing for strict action over alleged examination irregularities. The protesters have also announced plans to gherao the chief minister’s residence on 20 August if their demands remain unmet.
Three previous rounds of negotiations between student representatives and government officials failed to produce a breakthrough, making Monday’s meeting crucial for determining the next course of the agitation.
Hunger strikes intensify
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for 15 days, said the movement had received support from across Jharkhand and beyond.
He called for sweeping reforms in the recruitment examination system, arguing that students should not have to face paper leaks, cheating or alleged sale of jobs after years of preparation.
Mahto said repeated exam cancellations and investigations had failed to deliver meaningful results and urged the government to introduce structural reforms and provide assurances that such irregularities would not recur.
Another protester, Prem Nayak, said he was on the 14th day of his hunger strike, while the sit-in had entered its 24th day.
“Our health is steadily deteriorating,” Nayak said, claiming that protesters were struggling to sit, walk and sleep because of prolonged fasting.
He urged the government to act on what he described as legitimate demands, warning that continued inaction could push students towards more aggressive forms of protest.
Students call demands non-negotiable
Student leader Ravindra Paswan said protesters were hopeful that Monday’s dialogue would yield a solution but maintained that they would not compromise on their core demands.
“We will continue our agitation until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.
Paswan said four students had been on hunger strike for around 12-13 days, with two hospitalised and two still at the protest site.
Rahul Kranti, who is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital after his health deteriorated during the hunger strike, accused the Hemant Soren government of failing to address students’ concerns.
The protesters are demanding a CBI investigation, cancellation of the JPSC examinations numbered 11 to 13 and the CGL examination, besides a probe into all recruitment examinations conducted since 2019.
Kranti alleged that irregularities had occurred across examinations conducted under both the first and second Hemant Soren governments.
Talks hold key to next phase
With three rounds of discussions having failed to resolve the dispute, Monday’s fourth round of talks is being closely watched by both sides.
Students have maintained that their demands are non-negotiable and vowed to continue the agitation unless concrete action is taken. The outcome of the meeting is expected to determine whether the prolonged protest enters a new phase ahead of the proposed 20 August demonstration outside the chief minister’s residence.
With IANS inputs