Dal Lake dwellers on edge as Jhelum rages, Valley cut off
Schools and colleges in Kashmir stayed shut for a second day, even as landslides and washouts cut off Valley by closing all major highways
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 4 September, issued a flood advisory for residents in and around Dal Lake after the Jhelum crossed the danger mark of 21 feet. The Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) warned that the sluice gate at Ram Munshi Bagh may be opened anytime to ease pressure, which could raise Dal Lake’s level beyond its current 10.5 feet, threatening houseboats, floating markets, and families dependent on the lake.
Residents have been told to secure properties, stay vigilant, and prepare for relocation to designated relief centres in Srinagar.
Continuous rains in South Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have kept inflows high, raising fears of flash floods and urban inundation.
Schools closed, highways blocked
Educational institutions across the Valley remained shut for a second consecutive day, with the divisional commissioner extending the closure of schools, colleges, universities, and coaching centres till 4 September.
Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of India after multiple landslides and road washouts forced the closure of all major highways:
Jammu-Srinagar NH, Mughal Road, Sinthan Road, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH, and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar NH remain closed.
Over 3,500 vehicles are stranded at various stretches from Kathua to Srinagar.
The worst-hit areas include Ramban–Banihal (Shalgadi, Nachilana, Panthyal, Maroog, Peerah) and the Udhampur sector (Jakhani to Dewal), where road sections have collapsed and landslides have entered tunnels.
Around 400 vehicles are stuck on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch NH and 200 on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar NH.
Restoration work is underway on a war footing, but officials said connectivity may take time to restore.
Currently, air travel and the rail link up to Srinagar are the Valley’s only lifelines for passenger movement and essential supplies.
With PTI inputs
