Jhota’s family agrees to cremation as Punjab talks end 22-day agitation
Govt promises Rs 2 crore compensation, employment for his wife and withdrawal of cases against protesters after five-hour meeting in Mansa
Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family agreed to his post-mortem and cremation after talks with Punjab government representatives ended a 22-day agitation
The agreement includes Rs 2 crore in compensation, a job for his wife and the withdrawal of cases against protesters
The joint action committee suspended its proposed 5 November protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence
The family of murdered anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has agreed to allow his post-mortem and cremation following an agreement with the Punjab government, bringing a 22-day agitation to an end.
The breakthrough came on Wednesday evening after five hours of discussions involving the family, the joint action committee, assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.
Under the agreement, the government assured the family of Rs 2 crore in compensation and a job for Jhota’s wife. It also agreed to withdraw cases registered against protesters, paving the way for the release of Lakha Sidhana and others.
The action committee subsequently suspended its planned gherao of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on 5 November.
The government also promised Rs 50 lakh in compensation and employment for a family member of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan, who died on 27 October.
Jhota was shot dead inside a medical shop in a crowded Mansa marketplace on 13 October. His body has remained at the Civil Hospital mortuary since the killing. The post-mortem is expected to take place at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.
Shop owner Ashwani Kumar is accused of shooting Jhota after the activist questioned him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man. Kumar was taken into custody in Salasar, Rajasthan.
Jhota was conducting a Facebook Live broadcast when the shooting took place. His killing prompted protests and intensified political confrontation in Punjab ahead of assembly elections due early next year.
The joint action committee, formed by social activists and various organisations after the murder, had demanded the resignations of Mann and director general of police Gaurav Yadav.
Committee member Hardeep Singh Sidhu said securing the release of Sidhana and other jailed leaders was a key sticking point during Wednesday’s negotiations, with discussions on the issue continuing for several hours.
Khudian had visited the family on Tuesday evening to offer condolences, becoming the first Aam Aadmi Party leader to meet them following the killing.
Several political leaders had also visited the family, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Sachin Pilot, Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.
The state government had earlier handed the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in response to the family’s demand. A station house officer, a deputy superintendent of police and a drug inspector have been suspended in connection with the case.
With PTI inputs