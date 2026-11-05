Jhota’s family agrees to cremation as Punjab talks end 22-day agitation

Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family agreed to his post-mortem and cremation after talks with Punjab government representatives ended a 22-day agitation

The agreement includes Rs 2 crore in compensation, a job for his wife and the withdrawal of cases against protesters

The joint action committee suspended its proposed 5 November protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence

The family of murdered anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota has agreed to allow his post-mortem and cremation following an agreement with the Punjab government, bringing a 22-day agitation to an end.

The breakthrough came on Wednesday evening after five hours of discussions involving the family, the joint action committee, assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Under the agreement, the government assured the family of Rs 2 crore in compensation and a job for Jhota’s wife. It also agreed to withdraw cases registered against protesters, paving the way for the release of Lakha Sidhana and others.

The action committee subsequently suspended its planned gherao of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on 5 November.

The government also promised Rs 50 lakh in compensation and employment for a family member of Daljit Singh of Bhamme Kalan, who died on 27 October.

Jhota was shot dead inside a medical shop in a crowded Mansa marketplace on 13 October. His body has remained at the Civil Hospital mortuary since the killing. The post-mortem is expected to take place at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.