CBI takes over probe into Punjab anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s killing

The CBI has registered a case and taken over the investigation into anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s killing in Punjab’s Mansa

A special team comprising forensic, drug control and GST experts has reached the district and sought case records from police

Jhota’s family has withheld consent for his post-mortem and cremation, demanding justice after he was shot on 13 October

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case and assumed charge of the investigation into the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab’s Mansa, officials said on Wednesday.

A specially constituted team reached Mansa on Tuesday night and formally sought investigation records and other relevant documents from the local police. Alongside investigators, the team includes drug control, forensic and GST experts, officials said.

Senior officers, led by a deputy inspector general, were scheduled to meet Jhota’s family at the Mansa Circuit House at 11.30 am on Wednesday to record their accounts and concerns.

The takeover follows Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s announcement on Tuesday that the case would be handed to the central agency, accepting a demand repeatedly raised by the activist’s family.