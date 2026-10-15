Rahul targets AAP govt over Punjab's drug crisis, deteriorating law and order

Questioning chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul asked who would protect people fighting against drugs. He said the Congress would not rest until the drug trade damaging Punjab's youth was brought to an end.

Separately, Pilot, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab, criticised both the AAP government and the BJP over drug trafficking and the state's law-and-order situation.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Pilot said the availability of ‘chitta’, a term used for drugs in Punjab, had become so widespread that it could be delivered to people's homes faster than pizza or Coca-Cola.

“People in Punjab say that if you want to order pizza or a coke, it takes half an hour or 40 minutes but one can call and get 'chitta' home delivered faster,” he said.

Pilot alleged that chemical drugs were entering Punjab from across the border and questioned the BJP, which he said had been in power at the Centre for 12 years, over its promise to make the state drug-free. He also questioned the Union home ministry's response to cross-border trafficking, citing the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 21,000 crore at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

He alleged that the distribution of drugs from the border to villages and neighbourhoods could not take place without the involvement of a nexus among drug traffickers, police, the administration and politicians.

Pilot said the AAP had promised to eliminate the drug problem within three months of forming the government but had failed to do so. He also expressed concern over young people becoming addicted to drugs and said the government had failed to control the problem.

On law and order, Pilot claimed that Punjab Police recorded 324 encounters with gangsters between April 2022 and November 2025, while more than 30 grenade attacks and blasts had been reported since September 2024, mostly targeting police stations and posts.

He also cited police data that, according to him, showed more than 400 gang modules operating in the state at the end of 2025, with nearly 40 gangsters based abroad allegedly attempting to foment violence.

Pilot further referred to the killings of two AAP sarpanches from Tarn Taran at wedding functions and AAP leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, arguing that the ruling party had failed to ensure security.

The AAP government has dismissed opposition criticism of its handling of drugs and law and order as politically motivated, according to the PTI report.